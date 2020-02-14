15-year-old arrested for murder in connection with body found near Harlandale High School

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old has been arrested on murder charges in connection with a man who was found dead under a bridge near Harlandale High School on Tuesday.

Police told KSAT the man was found dead around 4:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Rosebud Lane.

SAPD report says the man found dead under bridge was murdered

It remains unclear if the victim and the teen knew each other, or if the teen is a student at the high school.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death for the victim, who has yet to be identified, but did confirm he is 25 years old.

A previous report from San Antonio Police said a man and woman were taken in for questioning Tuesday when the body was discovered.

The teen has been taken to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center, a spokesperson with San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KSAT.