Man found dead near Harlandale High School ruled a murder

An officer with a local school district found a body lying in a ditch Tuesday afternoon, according to a San Antonio police report.

Police said a man in his 20s was found dead under a bridge around 4:20 p.m. the 100 block of Rosebud on the South Side.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the man’s identity or cause of death. The police report is calling the man’s death a murder.

Officers are now investigating who is responsible for the murder as they await an identity for the victim.

Police did not specify which school district officers found the man, but the ditch where the man was found is across the street from Harlandale High School.

The report said police took a man and a woman in for questioning.