KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Feb. 17

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

A San Antonio couple evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan is now in quarantine at JBSA - Lackland. They speak exclusively to KSAT about their experience

A murder-suicide is under investigation in New Braunfels

A 19-year-old killed in a crash on the west side is identified as Jasmine Claire Goudeau

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.