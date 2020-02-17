WATCH LIVE: Flames from ruptured gas line in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Fire and rescue officials are on the scene of a gas line rupture that occurred early Monday morning in Corpus Christi.

According to Corpus Christi Deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero, 150 foot flames are shooting from the ruptured line.

Traffic is being diverted as officials work to determine whether to extinguish the fire or let it burn itself out, Quintero said.

Officials do not know who the line belongs to but are working to figure it out.

No reported injuries or fatalities have been reported.