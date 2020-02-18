Converse police: Woman robbed Sonic carhop with infants in the car

A woman admitted to robbing a Sonic carhop attendant while her infants were in the car with her, according to Converse police.

Monica Michelle Logan, 21, is accused of robbing two different employees at two Sonic locations, according to arrest affidavits. In one of those instances, Logan’s 8-month-old and 1-year-old children were in the car with her, she allegedly told police when they questioned her.

The first robbery was reported on Feb. 12 at the Sonic Drive-In on FM 78, according to the arrest affidavit.

The attendant told police she was delivering Logan a drink when Logan told her she had a gun pointed at her and ordered her to turn over the money in her apron.

The next day, Converse police were called to another robbery at the Sonic Drive-In located on Kitty Hawk Road.

That attendant told police Logan robbed her after ordering an 80-cent drink, according to the affidavit.

She told the employee, “If you look down I have a gun. I want the money inside of your apron. If not, I’m going to shoot you," according to the affidavit.

The employee noticed that Logan had two infants in the back seat of the car, according to the affidavit.

Logan also allegedly told the employee that she had a friend at another stall who had a gun pointed at her as well.

Converse police tracked down the license plate and learned it belonged to Logan’s boyfriend, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police set up an interview with Logan, who admitted to the robberies and having children in the car with her, according to the affidavit.

Logan is charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, and two counts of endangering a child, jail records show. Her bail was set at $55,000.