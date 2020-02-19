Body of San Antonio sergeant who was killed overseas will arrive at JBSA Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The remains of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Javier J. Gutierrez, who was killed in action during a combat mission in Afghanistan, will arrive at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Gutierrez was killed Feb. 8 in Nangarhar Province along with Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez when someone “in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun,” according to the Associated Press.

“Base personnel and family members are encouraged to line up along JBSA-Randolph’s Harmon Drive” as Gutierrez’s remains are taken from JBSA to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, according to a Tweet from JBSA.

Javier Gutierrez, father of Sgt. 1st Class Javier Gutierrez, told KSAT his son “would always be hugging us and telling us that he loved us.”

Sgt. Gutierrez, who went by his middle name Jaguar, was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group out of Elgin Air Force Base in Florida.

KSAT will have coverage of the event, slated to begin around 12:30 p.m., when Sgt. Gutierrez’s body is expected to arrive at JBSA-Randolph Thursday. The time may change due to inclement weather.

A viewing for Sgt. Gutierrez will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Community Bible Church and memorial services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

