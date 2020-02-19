How SA’s Dangerous Assessment Response Team helped local hotel owners improve problem property

SAN ANTONIO – For more than a decade, the Dangerous Assessment Response Team has targeted the “worst of the worst” nuisance properties in San Antonio.

But seeing the issues corrected doesn't always mean the multi-agency task force deals with the worst property owners. In the best cases, the owners are also willing to fix the code and criminal violations that brought the DART unit to their door in the first place.

City Hall reporter Garrett Brnger talked with one owner who said the intervention by DART showed he and his partner how to improve their hotel.

