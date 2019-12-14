Meth seized, five arrested in bust at Northwest Side ‘problem’ house

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they have once again recovered drugs and arrested several people at what they describe as a problem house on the Northwest Side.

The Dangerous Assessment Response Team, or DART, seized meth and arrested at least five people at the home near Rustic Lane and Sandstone Street.

Police said the location has been the target of several calls for service.

"For aggravated assaults and drug possessions, and it has been a problem in this neighborhood for quite some time,” said Officer Steve Beilstein, with the San Antonio Fear Free Environment unit.

Beilstein said police have also been called out for stolen property.

After several complaints from the community and with the help of SWAT, arson and other units, DART served a warrant at the home on Friday.

"We are arresting about five of those nine at this time on multiple charges. There is another stolen vehicle on the property. There are different amounts of methamphetamine,” Beilstein said.

The last time police went out to the home in July, they found meth, weapons, homemade pipe bombs and an improvised grenade. Twelve people were taken into custody, but only two were arrested that day.

Beilstein said the latest bust is also linked to another drug operation on Tioga Drive, not far from the house near Rustic Lane and Sandstone Street.

The bust on Tioga Drive happened in July. One person was arrested on an active warrant, and others were cited for trespassing.

"These people seem to hang out with each other. They are all in connection with each other because they are all doing the same illegal narcotics, and so a lot of them are familiar with each home. They just look for a place to hang and do their drugs,” Beilstein said.

Police thank neighbors for bringing the criminal activity to their attention and encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious in their neighborhood to report it.