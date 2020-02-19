KSAT12 News at , Wednesday, Feb. 19
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- County Commissioner Tommy Calvert joining efforts to keep Coronavirus patients quarantined at JBSA-Lackland
- An man found dead inside a Northwest side home after an hours-long standoff
- The siblings of a toddler who was severely beaten and later died have been removed from their mother’s custody
