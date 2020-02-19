Police recover truck used in ATM burglary; crooks still on the run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have found a pickup used in the burglary of an automatic teller machine outside a far West Side bank.

However, they are still looking for the three men who were inside that truck and broke into the money machine.

A security company monitoring the Chase bank, located in the 10800 block of Potranco Road, first notified SAPD about the incident before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the machine had been yanked off its foundation, and the front of it had been pried open.

Police assess damage to a burglarized ATM at a bank on Potranco Road. (KSAT 12 News)

They said three men in a pickup had attached a chain to the ATM to remove it from its post in the drive thru. The trio used a crowbar to pry it open.

The group left the machine face-down on the ground so officers could not tell right away whether any money was missing. They did find several checks scattered on the ground.

Officers also noticed the abandoned pickup in a driveway just down the road.

A crime scene investigator processes a pickup used in the burglary of an ATM on Potranco Road. (KSAT 12 News)

There they also found another crowbar and sledgehammer.

Investigators spent some time searching the truck for additional evidence and some bushes nearby for a discarded ski mask.

However, they did not find the ski mask or the burglars.