Burglars use pickup truck, crowbars in destruction of ATM, police say

Truck was ditched around corner from scene

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they are investigating the destruction and burglary of an ATM on the city’s far West Side early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. at a Chase Bank in the 10800 block of Potranco Road, not far from Loop 1604.

According to police, officers received a call from a security company who was watching the bank and they said they saw three people in a blue pickup truck pull down the ATM with a chain.

Police said the men used crowbars to try and break into the machine. They don’t know if cash was taken because the ATM is face down on the ground and bank officials are not on scene.

The truck with paper plates was ditched around the corner and the suspects fled, leaving behind a crowbar and sledgehammer, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

