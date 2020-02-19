WATCH: Spurs legend Tim Duncan makes presidential endorsement in 2020 race

Tim Duncan endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg in new ad that was released on Wednesday morning.

Duncan said in the 30-second ad that he is supporting Bloomberg for president in part because of his work in 2017 to help the U.S. Virgin Islands recover from two category five hurricanes that struck the islands.

The Spurs legendary forward was born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through his foundation, Duncan coordinated efforts in the aftermath of the hurricanes to donate supplies, resources and raise money for the people on the islands.

Spurs Newsletter: How DeMarre Carroll debacle will cost team, SA’s ‘Tankathon’ and lottery outlook

The ad, which was posted on Mike Bloomberg’s verified YouTube account, shows several pictures of Bloomberg in the Virgin Islands with Duncan. Duncan’s voice is heard for the majority of the ad.

“There was widespread destruction. Food and water supplies were running low,” Duncan said in the ad. “Mike and his team, among many others, acted fast to aid in feeding, clothing and getting people to safety, and in this Mike Bloomberg showed his true compassion for helping those in need.”

Duncan has publicly endorsed a political candidate in the past. In 2014 and 2018, Duncan endorsed Nicholas “Nico” LaHood in the race for Bexar County’s district attorney.

