Spurs franchise value nearly reaches $2 billion

SAN ANTONIO – New data from Forbes reveals the Spurs’ franchise value continues to rise and the organization remains one of the strongest in the league for smaller markets.

The Spurs are now valued at $1.8 billion, according to the 2020 Forbes NBA Team Values list, which was released on Tuesday.

The franchise ranks No. 14 overall, but only behind Portland in terms of the league’s smaller markets. The Trail Blazers are valued at $1.85 billion and No. 13 overall.

The data shows an 11 percent increase in value for the Spurs over a 1-year period. The Spurs were valued at nearly $1.6 billion in 2018.

According to the 2020 data, the Spurs revenue is $285 million with a $66 million operating income.

Player expenses are $142 million with a win-to-player cost ratio of 108.

Forbes reported the average value of an NBA franchise is worth more than $2 billion for the first time.

The New York Knicks ($4.6 billion), the Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion) and the Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion) are the three most valuable franchises, according to the site.

In 2011, no NBA franchise was valued at even $1 billion.

That year the Spurs were valued at $404 million, according to Forbes’ historical data.