Convicted predator faces new charge in case involving child

SAN ANTONIO – A convicted child predator is facing a new charge related to a case involving a child.

Donald Barker was arrested Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.

An arrest affidavit said the victim was hanging out with another minor at Barker’s home.

After drinking alcohol, the victim fell asleep, according to the affidavit.

The victim told investigators that they woke up to Barker touching them inappropriately.

In 1987, Barker was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of an 8-year-old boy.