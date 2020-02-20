Tuskegee Airman based in SA dies at age 95

SAN ANTONIO – A member of the Tuskegee Airmen living in San Antonio died a few days ago at the age of 95.

Theodore Johnson died Sunday at his home on the East Side.

Johnson was a veteran of World War II and one of the three remaining documented original Tuskegee Airmen in San Antonio.

The Tuskegee Airmen hold a place in history as an all-African American group of fighter pilots.

Johnson was known for his detailed memory of his travels, assignments and personal encounters while serving.