54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

54ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Friday, Feb. 21

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • A man is facing several charges after he allegedly murdered a man and pointed at gun at police officers
  • Two more confirmed cases of the Coronavirus have been reported at JBSA - Lackland
  • Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper over risk of infant death

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: