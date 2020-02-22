61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

61ºF

Local News

Bernie Sanders campaigns in San Antonio

This is Sanders’ second stop for a rally in Texas; he heads to Houston and Austin on Sunday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bernie Sanders, San Antonio
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., smiles during his campaign event in Carson City, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., smiles during his campaign event in Carson City, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a campaign rally in San Antonio Saturday night.

The rally is being held at 7 p.m. at Cowboys Dance Hall at 3030 NE Loop 410.

This marks Sanders’ first visit to the Alamo City during his 2020 campaign for president. San Antonio was his second stop on Saturday, as he visited El Paso for a rally earlier in the morning.

Sanders will head to Houston for a rally on Sunday at 1 p.m. and will close out in Austin at 5 p.m.

The rally is open to the public and tickets aren’t required.

Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro to hold town hall event in San Antonio next week

Sanders' visit comes on the heels of a rally last week in Mesquite, where more than 5,000 supporters showed up, according to his campaign.

San Antonians attend Bernie Sanders rally on Saturday.
San Antonians attend Bernie Sanders rally on Saturday. (KSAT)

According to a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, Bernie has doubled his support among Democratic voters in the Lone Star State and is now leading the Democratic field heading into the state’s presidential primary.

Bernie faces seven other Democratic presidential candidates in the election, which include: Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

San Antonians attend Bernie Sanders rally on Saturday.
San Antonians attend Bernie Sanders rally on Saturday. (KSAT)

Republican presidential candidates include current U.S. President Donald Trump and William Weld.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: