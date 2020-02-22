Bernie Sanders campaigns in San Antonio

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a campaign rally in San Antonio Saturday night.

The rally is being held at 7 p.m. at Cowboys Dance Hall at 3030 NE Loop 410.

This marks Sanders’ first visit to the Alamo City during his 2020 campaign for president. San Antonio was his second stop on Saturday, as he visited El Paso for a rally earlier in the morning.

Join us in Texas this weekend as we continue the political revolution and build our movement to defeat Trump!



El Paso: https://t.co/5yRaI8Dngm

San Antonio: https://t.co/hGsRRJapKc

Houston: https://t.co/fli6mtb5iq

Austin: https://t.co/m8DVPu8qJE pic.twitter.com/jw5FFBcr8N — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 21, 2020

Sanders will head to Houston for a rally on Sunday at 1 p.m. and will close out in Austin at 5 p.m.

The rally is open to the public and tickets aren’t required.

Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro to hold town hall event in San Antonio next week

Sanders' visit comes on the heels of a rally last week in Mesquite, where more than 5,000 supporters showed up, according to his campaign.

San Antonians attend Bernie Sanders rally on Saturday. (KSAT)

According to a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, Bernie has doubled his support among Democratic voters in the Lone Star State and is now leading the Democratic field heading into the state’s presidential primary.

Bernie faces seven other Democratic presidential candidates in the election, which include: Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

San Antonians attend Bernie Sanders rally on Saturday. (KSAT)

Republican presidential candidates include current U.S. President Donald Trump and William Weld.