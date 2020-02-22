Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro to hold town hall event in San Antonio next week

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and Secretary Julian Castro are coming to San Antonio next week.

The pair will hold a town hall event at the Sunset Station Lone Star Pavilion at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

The town hall is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public, according to Warren’s website.

Tickets aren’t required, however, Warren urges attendees to RSVP on her website.

Admission will be first come, first served.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.