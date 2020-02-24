3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio, bringing local total to 6, CDC says

SAN ANTONIO – Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in San Antonio on Monday, bringing the local total to six, according to a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All three were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and have been under federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for more than a week. Three other cases have previously been confirmed at Lackland.

The CDC’s email Monday states that “these individuals are all currently isolated and receiving care at a designated medical facility nearby,” but it’s not immediately clear what facility the email is referring to.

Two of the new confirmed cases were identified through voluntary testing of passengers, according to the CDC. A third case was confirmed via lab testing after a passenger showed “symptoms consistent with the virus."

Two other cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the CDC last week after a pair of passengers tested positive aboard the cruise ship in Japan.

One patient was previously quarantined at JBSA-Lackland after returning to the U.S. from visiting Wuhan, China. That patient remains “under evaluation and care at a local medical facility,” the email states.

More than 100 evacuees from the cruise ship remain quarantined in San Antonio.

