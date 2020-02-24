SAPD: Carjacking attempt fails after gunmen can’t start SUV

SAN ANTONIO – Four men with guns were unable to steal a woman’s sport utility vehicle after they failed to start the car, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called early Monday to a West Side apartment complex on South Acme Road after receiving reports of an attempted carjacking.

According to police, the four men forced the woman and her children out of her vehicle but couldn’t start the SUV.

Police said the gunmen then fled in their own white SUV.

The woman and her three children were not hurt.