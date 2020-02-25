High school students apply STEM skills at SAWS water summit

SAN ANTONIO – The Witte Museum on Tuesday held the San Antonio Water System’s 9th Annual Confluence Summit, with more than 600 area high school students.

According to a press release, students from both public and private schools utilized STEM knowledge (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to explore, question, investigate, and propose answers to water issues.

The theme for this year’s summit is “Water Quality”.

The press release said students have been applying project-based learning in their classes and actively designing and facilitating water quality projects. The summit engages the students in interactive, educational activities to inspire, equip and prepare them to carry on the lessons forward to make a difference in our community.

SAWS said to date, nearly 5,000 area high school students have participated in SAWS STEM-focused confluence events.