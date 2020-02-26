Men threaten 7-Eleven clerk, steal cash and alcohol, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the two people responsible for a robbery of a local convenience store on the city’s Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred Feb. 20 at a 7-Eleven in the 5700 block of Babcock Road, not far from Huebner Road.

According to police, two men (seen above) walked into the store pretending to be customers just before demanding that the clerk open the registers.

Police said one of the men verbally threatened the clerk while the other motioned as if he was concealing a weapon.

Authorities said the clerk gave the men the money and they fled, taking with them some alcohol and getting into a black sedan.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.