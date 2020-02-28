Report: H-E-B tops another list, recognized for customer satisfaction

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is still standing tall among its other grocer competitors after once again coming out on top in another report.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Retail and Consumer Shipping Report, Texas’ favorite grocer is tied with Trader Joe’s and Wegmans for customer satisfaction.

In the supermarket category of the report, both Trader Joe’s and Wegmans were the top two companies in 2018. However, H-E-B also topped the list based on its customer experiences.

All three chains tied for first for satisfaction across “the entire Retail sector,” per the report.

H-E-B tops Trader Joe’s as No. 1 grocery retailer in US, study finds

ACSI recognized Trader Joe’s for its customer experience and for being “a leader for its quality of service,” whereas Wegmans earned recognition for its exceptional quality of meat and produce.

The ACSI scores showed the following:

1. H-E-B: 2019 - 84; 2018 - 82

2. Trader Joe’s: 2019 - 84; 2018 - 86

3. Wegmans : 2019 - 84; 2018 - 85

4. Aldi : 2019 - 83; 2018 - 84

5. Costco: 2019 - 83; 2018 - 83

After H-E-B received its top ranking as the No. 1 grocery retailer in the U.S. earlier this month in another report, the company showed its gratitude by awarding its employees with $100 bills.

The grocery chain was named as the top U.S. grocery retailer in a report by dunnhumby, which was cited nationally.

To see the full ACSI report, click here.