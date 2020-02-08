H-E-B awards employees with $100 bills after being named No. 1 grocery retailer in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B came up with a unique way to say ‘thank you’ to its hardworking employees after being named the top U.S. grocery retailer.

Each H-E-B employee was given a $100 bill as a token of the store’s appreciation, H-E-B officials say.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. H-E-B is committed to investing in our Partners who we consider the heart and soul of our company. To celebrate being named the #1 grocery retailer in the nation by Dunnhumby, we presented each Partner with a $100 bill. It’s H-E-B’s way of saying thank you for all the hard work and passionate service our Partners provide each and every day to our customers and the many communities we serve throughout Texas," H-E-B officials said in a statement.

The grocery chain was named as the top U.S. grocery retailer in a report by dunnhumby, which was cited nationally.

The results of the report were based on the retailer preference index survey combined with retailers’ financial performance, according to dunnhumby.

H-E-B even topped Trader Joe’s, which came in as the second-best grocery retailer.

Some H-E-B employees took to Twitter to show their appreciation for their reward, using the hashtag, #HEBProud :

HEB the best company hands down. Blue faces for all the partners🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/fFh6y1aM6v — bummy p. (@PatrykEstrada4) February 5, 2020

H-E-B was voted the #1 grocery retailer in the U.S. so they’re giving every partner a $100 bill. 😩💞@HEB #HEBPROUD 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/a71F3P0Mh5 — danny;🥀🖤 (@tbhdannyx) February 5, 2020

