Child Abduction Alert issued for 4-year-old and 5-year-old in northeast Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas – A Child Abduction Alert has been issued by the Texas Amber Alert Network for two missing kids in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Officials issued the alert Sunday and are asking for the public’s help in locating Princess Jonelle Scarlett, 4, and Preston Jeremy Scarlett, 5.

Princess is described as having brown hair with multi-colored beads, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a mermaid in the middle, blue jeans and black and pink Nike shoes.

Preston has a mohawk and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a rip and black Nikes, officials say.

Police say the suspect that abducted the kids was driving a burgundy 2016 GMC Terrain with a Texas license plate number of ‘HFL1525.’ The vehicle is also missing a front bumper.

The suspect was last heard from in Farmers Branch, according to authorities.

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of the children or the suspect are urged to contact FBPD at 469-289-3270.