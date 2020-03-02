KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., March 2, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, Monday marks the end of the 14-day quarantine period for the Princess Diamond cruise ship evacuees at JBSA-Lackland.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the Texas Primary Election. Bexar County voters will be able to cast their ballot at any polling place.

Monday is Texas Independence Day and there are several events happening at The Alamo to celebrate.

