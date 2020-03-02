KSAT12 News at Noon, March 2, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks after a woman, who was released from quarantine, tested positive for the Coronavirus. That positive result came after she previously tested negative twice. San Antonio Police are looking for a man who they say used bullets and a brick to attack another man. Arson continues investigating after a mobile home burned to the ground in Far West Bexar County Sunday night.

