Man wanted for fatally shooting ex-girlfriend at Subway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man who they say shot an ex-girlfriend as she went to work at a Subway on Friday.

Andrew Munoz, 42, is accused of shooting Marisela Cadena, 43, multiple times in the restaurant at the Espada North Shopping Center in the 11600 block of SE Loop 410, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Cadena was a victim of domestic violence, and she had been wanting to escape Munoz.

Cadena was found seriously wounded behind the counter by someone who walked into the restaurant around 8 a.m. Friday.

Cardena was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police say there is a warrant out for Munoz’s arrest, and anyone who sees him should call police immediately and not make contact with him.

Surveillance video shows a man inside the store just before the shooting, but there were no witnesses, police said.