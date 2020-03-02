Police: Jealousy may have prompted East Side shooting, beating of man overnight

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police say jealousy may have prompted an attack on a man in an East Side neighborhood, leaving him with a head injury and gunshot wound.

They found the victim around 4 a.m. Monday inside a pickup in a gas station parking lot at the corner of East Houston and Walters streets.

Police say he told them that he had been attacked in a nearby neighborhood in the 2000 block of Lamar.

They said the 29-year-old victim had been standing outside a home with a woman when the suspect drove up and went on the attack, in a jealous rage.

Witnesses told them the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, hitting him in the back side.

At some point, police say, the suspect also hit the victim in the head with something, most likely a brick.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene marked off what appeared to be several shell casings.

They said they did not find the item that was used in the beating nor the gun involved.

Although the suspect got away, police say they do know his name and are trying to track him down.