Local software company still strong and resilient after fire

Local software and digital marketing agency Sweb Development will continue operating without disruption after its office caught fire on Feb. 28, according to its CEO Magaly Chocano.

"[The fire] was an unfortunate hiccup, but it will make us more resilient," she said. "It will not affect our business because all of our information is stored on the cloud."

The company purchased the space on the corner of South Flores and Cevallos Streets three years ago, and it was a dream to have been able to own and remodel such a beautiful space, Chocano said. Her business will continue to operate in a donated space in downtown San Antonio on Monday morning, she said.

