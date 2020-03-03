Police searching for 4 suspects after West Side home invasion

SAN ANTONIO – The residents of a West Side home experienced a scary ordeal when four men with masks and guns kicked in their front door and demanded money, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Wincheap Farm, not far from Culebra Road and Callaghan Road.

According to police, the four men were armed when they forced their way into the home and put guns into the face of the victims, demanding money.

Police said the men stole cellphones and a purse before fleeing. The residents told officers they did not recognize the suspects.

Authorities said the culprits fired two shots at the home, but no one was hurt by the gunfire.

Police said they traced the victim’s phones to an empty car on Fortuna Street. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.