St. Patrick’s Day festivities at the river walk will go on as planned in wake of coronavirus concerns

SAN ANTONIO – With St. Patrick’s Day just weeks away, this year’s festivities in San Antonio are still set to go on as planned, despite the coronavirus health emergency.

The San Antonio River Walk Association announced Tuesday that the celebration will continue after receiving reassurance by city officials that the coronavirus risk to residents and city visitors is still low.

There is also no travel ban currently in place for people traveling to and from San Antonio as of yet.

“It is important to articulate to our guests that the health and safety of both visitors and hospitality employees is our highest priority and guests can be assured that our hotels, restaurants, and attractions are monitoring the situation closely and following all guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control and San Antonio Metropolitan Health District," said the SARWA in a statement.

The St. Patrick’s Day Festival and River Parade are planned for the dates listed below:

March 14, 2020 from noon - 8 p.m.

March 15, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m.; river parade set for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 17, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m.

The river parade will feature 14 decorated floats carrying Irish entertainment and will wind through downtown San Antonio.

The parade route is pictured below:

River Parade Route for St. Patrick's Day in San Antonio. (San Antonio River Walk Association)

San Antonio’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition of dyeing the River Walk green will also go on as planned.

The event is scheduled for March 14, 15, and 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mad Dogs British Pub.

