KSAT12 GMSA News at 6 a.m., March 4, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said Election Day voting results were delayed due to a software issue with the machines used during the election.

The Bexar County Elections Office said the total vote for the March 3 primary election was 253,071, a new record for Bexar County. Tuesday’s votes totaled 113,650. There were 139,421 early and absentee votes.

