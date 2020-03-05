Man struck by SUV in hit-and-run crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital following a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near Vance Jackson Road and Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the man was crossing Vance Jackson when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the collision.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said when located, the driver of the vehicle will face a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.