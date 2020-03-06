BCSO: Mom arrested after son is handcuffed, hit with extension cord for discipline

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after her son was seen running through a residential area with handcuffs on, according to an arrest affidavit.

Amanda Guevara has been charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to Bexar County Jail records.

The arrest affidavit states the juvenile boy was seen running in black shorts and black socks, and he told Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies that Guevara made him put the handcuffs on.

He told officials that Guevara wanted to “discipline him” because he got in trouble for smoking at school, the affidavit said.

After the handcuffs were placed, the affidavit states, Guevara grabbed an extension cord and began whipping him with it multiple times.

The boy was able to grab the cord, but Guevara grabbed a second cord and continued hitting him, the affidavit said. He again grabbed the cord and was able to run out the front door.

Deputies found “whip marks” on both of his legs, the affidavit states.

Guevara told deputies that she wanted to discipline him because he has been “getting into trouble” at school, the affidavit states. She used the handcuffs so he wouldn’t move when she hit him, she told deputies.

His exact age was not released in the affidavit.

Her bond was set at $2,500, online jail records show.