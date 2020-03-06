Steele High School teacher accused of inappropriate contact with underage student arrested, police say

CIBOLO, Texas – A Steele High School teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon by Cibolo police in a case involving inappropriate contact with a student, officials said.

Cibolo police said detectives had received an anonymous complaint involving an underage student and 63-year-old Alfred Villarreal, of Cibolo, on Feb. 26. The tipster told officials the incident involving the student and the teacher was caught on surveillance video, according to police.

Police said they arrested Villarreal around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. They said he was charged with indecency with a child and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.

Officials say the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is cooperating in the investigation.

Police encourage anyone who observes inappropriate behavior to call law enforcement immediately.