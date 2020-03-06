Multiple car break-ins reported in neighborhood on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating multiple reports of car burglaries in a neighborhood on the South Side of San Antonio.

Neighbors up and down several streets in the Southton Ranch neighborhood, near the intersection of Interstate 37 and Southton Road, reported the break-ins on Friday, according to San Antonio police.

About 10 burglaries were reported on Stetson View, Stetson Run and Stetson Park streets. Many of the victims left their car doors unlocked, police at the scene said.

One man told KSAT 12 News that his truck was stolen after he left the doors unlocked. He later told police the keys were also left inside.

Several car break-ins were reported on the morning of Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Southton Ranch neighborhood on the far Southeast Side. (KSAT)

There have been no arrests in the reported burglaries.

*This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.