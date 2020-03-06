SAPD: Teen arrested for putting 12 bullets into house with kids in it

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old man accused of shooting at three homes, including one that had two children inside, has been arrested.

Shayan Zendehdel Arjaghi has been charged with three counts of deadly conduct with a firearm and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon after the drive-by shooting on Sunday, according to Bexar County Jail records.

According to San Antonio police, residents in three separate houses in the 3500 block of Goliad Road on the South Side woke up to the sound of gunfire.

Woman gets 6-year prison sentence in DWI wreck that killed man, injured 4

Police said one house had 12 gunshots in the back and the side, and a car had three bullet holes in it. A woman living at that property said two children, ages 9 and 10, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The two other residents told police bullets pierced their bedroom walls.

Arjaghi was arrested on Tuesday for an unrelated warrant and was found in possession of a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to the affidavit.

Victims hope surveillance photos lead to arrests in South Side car burglary spree

He was charged with deadly conduct after tests on the gun and shell casings at the scene matched, police said.

He was also charged with marijuana possession, online jail records show.