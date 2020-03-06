Victims hope surveillance photos lead to arrests in South Side car burglary spree

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – People whose cars were burglarized early Friday morning are hoping surveillance photos captured by a neighbor’s camera might lead to some arrests.

Some of the black-and-white photos show a man with a mustache and beard and wearing a hoodie who appears to be tugging on the door handle of a parked car.

Another photo caught the image of a compact car that the victims believe was used by the suspected crooks to get away.

“They hit the whole neighborhood, basically,” said Erineo Espinoza, one of the victims.

In all, San Antonio police had begun receiving the first of about a dozen calls just after daylight Friday from people on three different streets—Stetson View, Stetson Run and Stetson Park.

A South Side resident took photos of a man accused of burglarizing several vehicles in the South Side neighborhoods of Stetson View, Stetson Run and Stetson Park. Courtesy: Gabriel Garza (KSAT)

They said about the same number of vehicles was targeted in that same neighborhood just last week.

“They looked around. I mean, they shuffled everything out and they left, I guess because there's nothing in here to take,” said Mary Stein-Cruz.

She fared better than some of her neighbors who lost wallets, stereo equipment, clothing and keys.

Still, she said, she feels violated.

“I think it's important for us to be safe and feel safe in our homes,” she said.

Stein-Cruz admitted that her husband accidentally left the doors to her SUV unlocked.

Police say that was the case in almost all of the burglaries.

Espinoza said he also left the doors open on his 2019 Toyota Tacoma.

The thieves took the entire truck.

“$47,000,” he said, counting up his loss. “My wallet was there too, so I have to call all my credit (car companies), and I don't have a driver’s license anymore.”

In spite of everything, Espinoza was able to smile, thankful that he has insurance.

Stein-Cruz, meanwhile, wants to take action.

She says she will start by being more security conscious and locking her doors.

“From now on, definitely. Double check and triple check,” she said.

She said she also hopes that her neighbors as well as police will be more watchful.