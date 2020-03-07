GoodRX shares personal info, Consumer Reports finds

SAN ANTONIO – Millions of people have downloaded the GoodRx app because its price comparisons and coupons can save them big money on their prescription medications. But, a Consumer Reports investigation found the app shares personal data about its users with Google, Facebook and more than 20 other internet-based companies.

“Our investigators in the Consumer Reports Digital Lab looked at GoodRx and found the app and the company’s website sending personal information, including the names of drugs that consumers were looking at. To Facebook, Google and a company called Braze, along with other details that could be used to identify individual people,” said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Thomas Germain.

Braze told Consumer Reports that the data collected wasn’t shared with data brokers or advertising companies. Google and Facebook deny using prescription information to target individuals with ads.

After Consumer Reports published its findings, GoodRx said it wouldn’t share personal medical information with Facebook. It also said that it was careful with consumer data, and that it makes most of its revenue through referral fees collected when consumers fill prescriptions using a GoodRx coupon, rather than advertising.

Consumers may still want to use GoodRx to save money. But if you’re worried about using it, there are other ways to find more affordable prescription drugs. You can ask your doctor about generic options, and be sure to ask your pharmacist if he or she has coupons for lower prices.