Report: Texas is one of the most prepared states for public health disasters in the U.S.

TEXAS – With several coronavirus cases and zero deaths in the state of Texas so far, a report from QuoteWizard says the Lone Star State is one of the most prepared states in the nation for public health disasters.

Here are the latest coronavirus cases in Texas, as of Sunday:

6 presumptive positive cases in Fort Bend County; active retirement community confirms one of its residents claims to have tested positive for coronavirus

2 cases in Harris County

1 confirmed, 1 presumptive positive case in Houston

1 possible case “under investigation” in Montgomery County

11 healthcare workers at Memorial Hermann who were in direct contact with one confirmed coronavirus patient were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days

9 cases in San Antonio

Also announced on Sunday, more coronavirus quarantine patients will soon be heading to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, coming from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California, officials say.

It’s currently unclear exactly how many evacuees will be housed at Lackland, but officials did say that 90 of them are Texans.

Federal officials: Grand Princess cruise ship evacuees headed to JBSA-Lackland, 3 other quarantine sites

The report from QuoteWizard took into account Texas’ hospital preparedness, public health funding, water security, paid time off, seasonal flu vaccines and patient safety rates.

Here is Texas’ report card, via QuoteWizard:

Public Health Funding - Increased by 8% from 2018 to 2019, which ranks the 10th-biggest rate increase.

Water Security - Ranked 32nd; 7% of people in Texas used a community water system in violation of health-based standards.

Paid Time Off - Ranked 1st; 68% of Texas has paid time off to prevent the spread of disease.

Seasonal Flu Vaccine - Ranked 35th; 47.9% of people in Texas have a flu shot vaccine.

Patients Safety - Ranked 15th; 38% of hospitals that have an “A” grade, fall 2019.

Hospital Preparedness - 80% of Texas’ hospitals participate in relevant health care coalitions.

The report also named Virginia, Connecticut and Colorado as the top most prepared states for public health disasters.

The states that are considered to be the least prepared for public health disasters include Wyoming, Arkansas and West Virginia.

To read the full report, click here.

3 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases reported in Fort Bend County