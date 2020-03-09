26-year-old man named a suspect in baseball bat slaying, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police have identified the person accused of fatally beating a man with a baseball bat.

Chance Stelzig, 26, is wanted in the murder of 46-year-old Faustino Rodriguez, officials with the San Antonio Police Department said Monday.

Rodriguez was found unresponsive and bleeding in a parking lot around 10 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the 1300 block of Gardina Street.

According to a preliminary SAPD report, witnesses heard a commotion before finding Rodriguez on the ground.

Witnesses told police three people were seen running from the scene, and one man had a baseball bat in his hands.

Police previously said the beating may have occurred during a robbery.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in November.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or 210-207-7273.