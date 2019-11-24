SAN ANTONIO – The Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on a man who was killed with a baseball bat.

Faustino Rodriguez, 46, was found dead on Nov. 17 in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Gardina Street.

Police looking for clues in Northwest Side baseball bat beating death

Witnesses told police they saw three people running from the crime scene toward an apartment complex. One of the people fleeing the scene was carrying the baseball bat.

Police previously said the beating may have occurred during a robbery.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously online at the Crime Stoppers website.