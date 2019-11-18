Police looking for clues in Northwest Side baseball bat beating death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a baseball bat-wielding killer who struck a man in a Northwest Side parking lot.

A preliminary police report says a witness heard a commotion in the 1300 block of Gardina Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

That person then found the victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, down on the ground, bleeding and unresponsive, the report says.

Paramedics worked on the victim for about 40 minutes before announcing that he had died.

Officers at the scene told KSAT 12 News that it appeared the man had been beaten in his head with a bat.

They believe the beating happened during a robbery, possibly involving drugs.

The report says that the witness reported seeing three people running from the scene toward a nearby apartment complex.

One of them was carrying a baseball bat.

The beating happened steps away from a convenience store that appears to have working surveillance cameras.

A clerk there Monday morning said that the owner would have to determine whether the camera captured anything that might prove useful to police.

Police have not made any arrests.