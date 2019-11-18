67ºF

16-year-old student taken into custody after weapon found on Northside ISD campus

Student cooperating with investigation, officials say

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District police took a 16-year-old student into custody Monday morning after they found a weapon on him, according to officials.

At 9:30 a.m., O’Connor High School administrators received information indicating the student could be in possession of a weapon.

“Within minutes, campus police and administration located the student who cooperated fully and surrendered the weapon without incident,” officials wrote in a news release.

The weapon was not identified in the news release.

Officials said they are not aware of any “malicious threat” made toward the campus or any students.

“O’Connor HS administration and counselors are working together to ensure students and staff are being cared for accordingly,” officials wrote in the news release. “Charges for the student are pending a complete investigation.”

