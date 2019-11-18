Missing San Antonio man believed to be in danger, foul play suspected

SAN ANTONIO – A man police believe to be in danger disappeared Friday and the San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Wilfred Cabello, 37, suffers from a medical condition that requires medication and police say there is evidence of foul play surrounding his disappearance.

He was last seen at 1212 W. French Place on Friday wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweatshirt with white “American Eagle” lettering and grey tennis shoes, according to SAPD.

Cabello is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.