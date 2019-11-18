64ºF

Missing San Antonio man believed to be in danger, foul play suspected

Man suffers from medical condition that requires medication

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man police believe to be in danger disappeared Friday and the San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Wilfred Cabello, 37, suffers from a medical condition that requires medication and police say there is evidence of foul play surrounding his disappearance.

He was last seen at 1212 W. French Place on Friday wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweatshirt with white “American Eagle” lettering and grey tennis shoes, according to SAPD.

Cabello is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

