Pursuit of suspected carjacker ends outside New Braunfels elementary school

A teen accused of a stealing a car led police on a pursuit early Monday morning, leading to a brief lockdown at a New Braunfels elementary school.

Police were called around 8:40 a.m. by a man who said his Nissan pickup was stolen from the 900 block of Eikel Street.

While searching the area, officers found the pickup and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The 16-year-old suspect would not pull over, according to police, and the driver attempted to speed away.

The suspect eventually bailed from the pickup in the 2900 block of Lonesome Creek Trail, according to police, and took off on foot near Voss Farms Elementary School.

Officers immediately notified the school, which was placed on a “precautionary lockdown,” according to a news release from the police department.

The suspect was caught in the school’s front parking lot, where he was arrested. The teen, who was not identified, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest, causing serious bodily injury.

A New Braunfels police officer injured his ankle during the pursuit and was treated at a local hospital, police said.