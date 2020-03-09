‘He got shot through the heart and is still fighting,’ says grandmother of young drive-by victim

San Antonio – An 8-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after he was shot and critically injured during a drive-by shooting that happened on the East Side.

That boy, Elijah Belmares, was helping his stepfather unload groceries on Wild Oak Drive when the bullets rang out toward them.

Maria Garza, Elijah’s grandmother, said she has been by his side since he was rushed to the hospital nearly two weeks ago.

She said Elijah has undergone several surgeries and for the first time, he woke up Sunday afternoon.

Garza said, unfortunately, Elijah’s lung collapsed and led to more complications.

She said she is beyond proud of her grandson who doctors said was shot through the heart.

Garza said not only is her grandson a fighter, but doctors have deemed him a miracle child to still be alive.

She released the following statement in appreciation to the community.

“I’m reaching out on behalf of Elijah, who is fighting so hard to be the kid he once was. So much fear and pain and struggling this 8-year-old is enduring and still has so much fight. God has brought us this far with the help of everyone. Please continue to pray for his strength and healing. Thank you.”

