Rackspace asks local employees to work from home due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Rackspace Hosting Inc. will conduct a test run of having its entire workforce to work from home next Tuesday and Thursday, various employees of the company from different departments have confirmed to the Business Journal.

The San Antonio-based tech company is following the national trends of tech corporations such as Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google in asking their employees to work from home in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a disease that the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic.

“Rackspace continues to closely monitor health and safety recommendations from public health and international governmental organizations related to COVID-19 or coronavirus. As part of our business continuity plans, we are testing work from home days. This strategy will allow us to test and validate our tools to their full capacity,” the company said in a statement.

