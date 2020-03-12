Mustang crashes into back of fire truck at accident scene, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A Mustang crashed into the back of a San Antonio Fire Department fire truck at the scene of a single-vehicle accident overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 14300 block of Highway 281, not far from Bitters Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, emergency crews were at the scene of an accident when a Mustang crashed into the back of a fire truck.

Police said the passenger of the original wreck was transported to an area hospital and the driver of the vehicle was detained.

Authorities said the driver of the Mustang was also taken to a hospital in stable condition. Charges are pending.

The name and age of the two drivers were not released.